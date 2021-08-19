UrduPoint.com

Teen Arrested In Sweden After School Attack

Umer Jamshaid 16 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 08:30 PM

Teen arrested in Sweden after school attack

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :A teenager reportedly wielding a knife was arrested Thursday after entering a school in southern Sweden and attacking an employee who was rushed to hospital, police said.

Witnesses said the assailant walked through school wielding a large knife and wearing a helmet, a mask and what appeared to be a bullet-proof vest, according to reports in local media.

Police rushed to the scene in the southern town of Eslov after receiving an emergency call at 8:40 am as the school day was getting under way.

"Police were able to overpower the suspect... it was quite chaotic at the scene," police spokeswoman Ewa-Gun Westford told reporters.

They did not say whether the assailant, who is 15, was carrying a knife, confirming only that he had a weapon.

It was not clear if the suspect was a student at the school, police said, adding that an investigation was under way.

He was arrested on suspicion of "attempted murder", they added.

The 45-year-old school employee who was injured in the attack was rushed to hospital for surgery.

Details of his injuries were not disclosed.

Media reports said students were locked in their classrooms for more than 90 minutes during the incident, which took place on the second day of the school term.

Some students reportedly jumped out of classroom windows during the attack, witnesses told local media.

"There was a guy with a long knife who came into the school. He was wearing a mask with a skeleton on it, a helmet and what looked like a bulletproof vest. It was really scary," one student told the regional Skanska Dagbladet newspaper.

Eslov municipality said no students had been injured, and that pupils were later evacuated from the school to an adjacent sports hall.

"This is horrible. School should be a safe place for students, teachers and everyone who is there," Eslov mayor Johan Andersson said in a statement.

School attacks are rare in Sweden.

In October 2015, three people were killed in a racially-motivated attack at a school in the western town of Trollhattan by an assailant later killed by police.

Related Topics

Injured Murder Attack Police Sports Student Sweden October 2015 Media From Weapon Employment

Recent Stories

Australian PM thanks UAE for help in evacuating Au ..

Australian PM thanks UAE for help in evacuating Australian citizens from Afghani ..

1 hour ago
 UAE provides ongoing support to humanitarian effor ..

UAE provides ongoing support to humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan in spirit of ..

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilate ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilateral relations, regional develo ..

2 hours ago
 UAE a leader in supporting frontline defenders: Za ..

UAE a leader in supporting frontline defenders: Zaki Nusseibeh

3 hours ago
 59,727 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

59,727 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

3 hours ago
 World Government Summit: Building resilience of ci ..

World Government Summit: Building resilience of cities develops their readiness ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.