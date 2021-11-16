Teen in Kenosha shooting 'provoked everything': prosecutor

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :The American teen who killed two people during protests in Wisconsin last year cannot claim self-defense because he "provoked everything," the prosecutor said Monday during the high-profile trial's closing arguments.

Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, shot three men, two fatally, as protestors set fires and damaged businesses during anti-police demonstrations and rioting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on August 25, 2020.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 years old at the time, testified last week that he feared for his life and had shot the men in self-defense.

"You cannot hide behind self-defense if you provoked the incident," Kenosha County assistant district attorney Thomas Binger said in his closing arguments. "The defendant provoked everything." "No reasonable person would have done what the defendant did," Binger told the jury. "And that makes your decision easy. He is guilty of all counts." The case has drawn national attention because it arose from the nationwide "Black Lives Matter" demonstrations last year.

Protests and rioting in Kenosha erupted after a white policeman shot a Black man, Jacob Blake, several times in his car during an arrest, leaving him paralyzed.

In right-wing and pro-gun circles, Rittenhouse, who claims he went to Kenosha to protect property from looters and act as a medic, has been painted as a hero figure.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has put 500 members of the state National Guard on standby in the event of trouble following a verdict.

The jury is expected to get the case later on Monday and begin their deliberations.

Testifying in court last week, Rittenhouse said he "didn't do anything wrong." "I defended myself," he said. "I did not intend to kill them. I intended to stop the people who were attacking me." But Binger, the prosecutor, said "none of these people (shot by Rittenhouse) posed an imminent threat to the defendant's life." Rittenhouse, who lived in the neighboring state of Illinois, had come to Kenosha as some sort of self-appointed "junior policeman" and "made a series of reckless decisions," Binger said.

"Nobody asked him to do that," he added. "Nobody gave him the right. Nobody deputized him." "Would you have done the same thing?" Binger asked the jury. "Would you have gone out after curfew with an AR-15 looking for trouble? No reasonable person would have done these things." "There is no doubt in this case that the defendant committed these crimes," the prosecutor said.

At least two of the men who were shot by Rittenhouse thought they were "trying to stop an active shooter," Binger went on.

"And they have a right to do so," he said. "The defendant is not the only one in the world who has the right to self-defense."Rittenhouse is charged with five felony counts, including first-degree homicide and attempted homicide.

The judge on Monday dropped one charge: illegal possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.