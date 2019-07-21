Teen star Ingebrigtsen has track rivals in his sights

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Teen track sensation Jakob Ingebrigtsen fired a warning to his older rivals after setting a new Norwegian national record in the 5000 metres at the London Anniversary Games on Saturday.

In a thrilling battle at the Diamond League event, Ethiopia's Hagos Gebrhiwet held off a charging Ingebrigtsen during the final lap to squeeze home by just 0.17sec.

Ingebrigtsen, who won European gold over 1500m and 5000m last year, ran 13:02.03 -- a new national record.

Gebrhiwet, who has run the third-fastest time so far this year over the distance, admitted he had been pushed hard by the confident 18-year-old.

"I'm in my own bubble before the race and also in the race," said Ingebrigtsen. "I don't consider anyone better than me until it's proven.

"I wanted to run faster. It's a great race for me and also to be able to compete against the very best.

(Hagos) is a fast guy and really experienced but I'm new to the game at this level. Hopefully I'll be running even faster in the future." When it was put to him that many athletes already felt beaten when they lined up against the powerful Africans, he said: "That's the stupidest thing I've ever heard.... If you want to be the best you have to consider yourself the best.

"I'm not the best yet. I'm still improving and I know I'm able, if I do the work that needs to be done in the next couple of years, I know I'm going to be faster."Ingebrigtsen downplayed his chances of winning a gold medal at the world championships in Doha, which begin in late September.

"I'm still 18 and Doha will be my first world championship. The other guys are really experienced but they're slowing down while I'm on my way upwards."