UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Teen Star Ingebrigtsen Has Track Rivals In His Sights

Faizan Hashmi 7 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 01:40 AM

Teen star Ingebrigtsen has track rivals in his sights

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Teen track sensation Jakob Ingebrigtsen fired a warning to his older rivals after setting a new Norwegian national record in the 5000 metres at the London Anniversary Games on Saturday.

In a thrilling battle at the Diamond League event, Ethiopia's Hagos Gebrhiwet held off a charging Ingebrigtsen during the final lap to squeeze home by just 0.17sec.

Ingebrigtsen, who won European gold over 1500m and 5000m last year, ran 13:02.03 -- a new national record.

Gebrhiwet, who has run the third-fastest time so far this year over the distance, admitted he had been pushed hard by the confident 18-year-old.

"I'm in my own bubble before the race and also in the race," said Ingebrigtsen. "I don't consider anyone better than me until it's proven.

"I wanted to run faster. It's a great race for me and also to be able to compete against the very best.

(Hagos) is a fast guy and really experienced but I'm new to the game at this level. Hopefully I'll be running even faster in the future." When it was put to him that many athletes already felt beaten when they lined up against the powerful Africans, he said: "That's the stupidest thing I've ever heard.... If you want to be the best you have to consider yourself the best.

"I'm not the best yet. I'm still improving and I know I'm able, if I do the work that needs to be done in the next couple of years, I know I'm going to be faster."Ingebrigtsen downplayed his chances of winning a gold medal at the world championships in Doha, which begin in late September.

"I'm still 18 and Doha will be my first world championship. The other guys are really experienced but they're slowing down while I'm on my way upwards."

Related Topics

World London Doha Ethiopia September Gold National University Event Best Race

Recent Stories

GDMO discusses future of e-sports sector with orga ..

4 hours ago

Team Abu Dhabi’s reigning XCAT World champions f ..

6 hours ago

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2019 Beijing among top best f ..

6 hours ago

UAE crowned continental champions at 4th Jiu-Jitsu ..

6 hours ago

China-UAE trade reaches $11.2b in 2019 Q1, up by 1 ..

6 hours ago

WWF-Pakistan organizes Regional Workshop on Integr ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.