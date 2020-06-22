UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Teen There, Done That: Good Weekend To Be A Teenager In Sport

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 12:00 AM

Teen there, done that: Good weekend to be a teenager in sport

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :From a 14-year-old Japanese racing driver to a 17-year-old Russian goalkeeper to an English striker claiming a maiden professional hat-trick at 18, it was a good weekend for teenagers in sport.

Juju Noda - like father, like daughter -- Just 14, Noda has motor racing in her blood after her father Hideki who raced in Formula One and Indy cars in the 1990s and early 2000s.

On Saturday she took victory from pole position to win the Danish Formula 4 race at Jyllandsringen, in what was the first single-seater race in Europe since the coronavirus lockdown.

Such is the hype surrounding Noda, who only turned 14 in February, that she has already been compared to F1 tyro Max Verstappen.

"I think it is something necessary if you want to be competitive and professional," Noda told thepitcrewonline.net.

"If you cannot deal with it, that means you are not good enough. To be honest, sometimes it is a bit hard to handle but I always do my best." Denis Popov - lets in 10 goals, is man of the match -- Denis Popov was man of the match in Rostov's loss at Sochi in the Russian Premier League, which might strike some as odd.

After all, he was the goalkeeper buried beneath an avalanche of goals in his team's 10-1 mauling on the banks of the Black Sea.

But the 17-year-old still won rave reviews for pulling off 15 saves, including one from a penalty.

The Rostov team was made up entirely of teenagers after their senior squad was placed into quarantine due to players testing positive for coronavirus.

Sochi refused to postpone the game leaving Rostov with a squad of two 16-year-olds, 12 who were 17, three at 18 and one 19-year-old.

"First of all -- our 17-year-old goalkeeper, Denis Popov, made 15 (!!!) breathtaking saves (including one penalty), which is a Russian Premier League new record! Denis absolutely stole the whole show today and got his well-deserved Man of the Match award," tweeted a proud Rostov club.

Louie Sibley - a Rams man -- Derby County academy graduate Louie Sibley grabbed his first professional hat-trick in the 3-2 win against Millwall in the second-tier English Championship, keeping the Rams on course for the play-offs.

"I'm absolutely buzzing. I did well but I just want to keep going, keep playing and to get a hat-trick is unbelievable," the 18-year-old told the Derby website.

"I don't think it will sink in. All my family are big Derby fans and they will all be texting me and ringing me but they will all be over the moon."

Related Topics

Russia Europe Driver Derby Man Rostov Sochi February Family All From Best Race Premier League Blood Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah to reopen cinemas, entertainment centres, ..

51 minutes ago

Ambassador of Azerbaijan thanks UAE for medical ai ..

1 hour ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi to re-open June 24

2 hours ago

Mosul has been a capital of creative industries fo ..

3 hours ago

National Ambulance uses live virtual training to r ..

4 hours ago

SEWA completes natural gas network in Rahmaniyah

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.