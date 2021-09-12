UrduPoint.com

Teen US Open Champ Raducanu Gets Epic First Qualifier Slam Win

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 08:30 AM

Teen US Open champ Raducanu gets epic first qualifier Slam win

New York, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :British teenager Emma Raducanu completed the greatest underdog title run in tennis history on Saturday, becoming the first qualifier to capture a Grand Slam crown by defeating Canada's Leylah Fernandez in the US Open women's final.

The 18-year-old was the first British woman in 44 years to win a Slam crown after beating 19-year-old left-hander Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 to take the $2.5 million (2.1 million euro) top prize.

"I knew I would have to dig deep," Raducanu said. "It was an incredibly difficult match but I thought the level was really high. I had to play some of my best tennis." It was a stunning achievement for the unheralded 150th-ranked teen, who didn't drop a set in three qualifying matches and seven main-draw matches over two weeks in producing a stunner for the ages.

Raducanu is the youngest Slam champion since Maria Sharapova at 17 in 2004 at Wimbledon.

Not since Virginia Wade in 1977 at Wimbledon had a British woman taken a Slam singles title, with Raducanu the first Briton to claim the US Open crown since Wade in 1968.

Queen Elizabeth II was among the first to pay tribute to Raducanu's incredible triumph.

"It is a remarkable achievement at such a young age, and is testament to your hard work and dedication," the British monarch said in a statement.

Wade and British men's tennis legend Tim Henman were among a sellout crowd of 23,700 that created an electric atmosphere at Arthur Ashe Stadium in the first-ever women's Slam final between unseeded players.

"It means so much to have Virginia here and also Tim and to have such British legends and icons, to follow in their footsteps and it gave me the belief I could actually do it." Raducanu has had the fewest Slam starts of any women's Slam winner, reaching the fourth round in July at Wimbledon in her only prior Slam appearance.

Fernandez, ranked 73rd, had ousted defending champion Naomi Osaka, second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka and fifth seed Elina Svitolina in her epic run to the final.

"I'm very proud of myself the way I played the last two weeks," Fernandez said.

"I hope to be back here in the finals and having the right trophy," added a tearful Fernandez, who paid tribute to New York as the city marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

"I know it's especially hard on this day for New York," she said. "I just want to say I hope I can be as strong and resilient as New York has been the past 20 years." Raducanu is the youngest US Open champion since 17-year-old Serena Williams in 1999 and the first US Open women's champion not to drop a set since Williams in 2014.

The prodigy showdown was the first all-teen Slam final since Williams beat 18-year-old Martina Hingis for the 1999 US Open title.

"Both of us were playing fearless tennis for two weeks," Raducanu said. "I hope we play each other in many more tournaments and hopefully finals."

Related Topics

Tennis Canada Young Osaka Virginia New York Euro July Women Maria Sharapova Best Top Million Wimbledon US Open Serena Williams

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 12th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 12th September 2021

16 minutes ago
 Saudi Princess Dalal bint Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Sa ..

Saudi Princess Dalal bint Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud passes away

7 hours ago
 UAE, S. Korea agree to resume negotiations on mult ..

UAE, S. Korea agree to resume negotiations on multilateral trade agreement

8 hours ago
 Bulgaria to Elect Parliament Along With New Head o ..

Bulgaria to Elect Parliament Along With New Head of State on November 14 - Presi ..

8 hours ago
 Russia Looks Into Providing Humanitarian Aid to Af ..

Russia Looks Into Providing Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan - Ambassador

8 hours ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Says US Meddling in Count ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Says US Meddling in Country's Elections Well-Documented

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.