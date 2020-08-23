UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Teen Vietti Holds Off Arbolino For Maiden Moto3 Victory

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 04:30 PM

Teen Vietti holds off Arbolino for maiden Moto3 victory

Spielberg, Austria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Italian teenager Celestino Vietti held off Tony Arbolino on the final corners on Sunday for a career first victory in the Moto3 category of Styrian Grand Prix.

Arbolino's Honda teammate Ai Ogura of Japan was third.

"It's the best day of my life," said 18-year-old KTM rider Vietti.

Vietti, however, took more care opening the bubbly on the podium. After finishing third in Andalucia at the end of July, he had tried to imitate Formula One driver Lando Norris and uncork the bottle by bashing the base on the ground, ending up with 22 stitches on his hand.

Vietti's compatriot Arbolino, 20, was also delighted after finishing second.

"Good feelings. Aaaaah!" he yelled.

Arbolino was on Vietti's wheel throughout the last lap.

"I lose so much time because I destroyed my tyres in the middle of the race so it was hard to pass Celestino," he said.

Vietti said he had concentrated on outbreaking Arbolino, whose Honda showed impressive speed throughout the race.

Spaniard Albert Arenas of KTM finished fifth to keep the championship lead. Ogura climbed to second, 25 points behind, overtaking Briton John McPhee who crashed his Honda near the end.

Moto3 results from the Styrian motorcycling Grand Prix in Spielberg on Sunday 1. Celestino Vietti (ITA/KTM) 37 minutes 10.319 seconds, 2. Tony Arbolino (ITA/Honda) at 0.410sec, 3. Ai Ogura (JPN/Honda) 0.938, 4. Gabriel Rodrigo (ESP/Honda) 1.182, 5. Albert Arenas (ESP/KTM) 1.380 World championship standings1. Albert Arenas (ESP) 106 points, 2. Ai Ogura (JPN) 81, 3. John McPhee (GBR) 67, 4. Celestino Vietti (ITA) 66, 5. Tony Arbolino (ITA) 60

Related Topics

World Driver Honda Ita Lead Japan July Sunday From Best Race

Recent Stories

ADJD launches digital money order for disbursement ..

2 hours ago

India&#039;s coronavirus cases cross 3 million

5 hours ago

Arab coalition intercept Saudi-bound Houthi drones ..

6 hours ago

UAE Press: Preventing the spread of coronavirus is ..

6 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 23, 2020 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.