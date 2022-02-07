UrduPoint.com

Teenage Figure Skater First Woman To Land Quad Jump At Olympics

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Teenage figure skater first woman to land quad jump at Olympics

Beijing, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Russian teenage star Kamila Valieva made figure skating history Monday, becoming the first woman to land a quadruple jump at the Olympics -- and not content with one, she landed two.

The 15-year-old landed the quadruple jumps -- when a skater rotates four times in the air -- as she once again demolished the competition in the freestyle programme team event in Beijing.

Despite finishing 30 points ahead of second-placed Kaori Sakamoto, Valieva looked distraught at the end of her performance -- she had fallen attempting a third quad jump.

She is part of a team trained by coach Eteri Tutberidze expected to take the podium in the women's individual event in Beijing, and Valieva is favourite for gold.

All three skaters have comfortably landed quad jumps in competition before -- but it has never been done at an Olympics.

A quad jump has been attempted at the Games before, according to the Olympics news site -- Surya Bonaly tried it in 1992 but it was considered not fully rotated on landing and so was downgraded.

Related Topics

Russia Beijing SITE Women Gold Olympics Event Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2022

47 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 7th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 7th February 2022

52 minutes ago
 PSL 2022 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad Unit ..

PSL 2022 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

16 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

1 day ago
 Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishta ..

Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishtar's mother

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>