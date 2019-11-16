UrduPoint.com
Teenage Gunman In California School Shooting Dies

Sat 16th November 2019 | 08:40 AM

Teenage gunman in California school shooting dies

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :The teenager who shot dead two classmates at his California high school before turning the gun on himself died in a hospital, the sheriff's department said on Friday.

Nathaniel Berhow went on a rampage at Saugus High School near Los Angeles before shooting himself in the head on Thursday, his 16th birthday.

"He died at 3:32 pm" on Friday, Marvin Crowder of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told AFP.

