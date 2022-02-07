UrduPoint.com

Teenage Snowboarder Su Gives China New Box-office Olympic Star

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Teenage snowboarder Su gives China new box-office Olympic star

Zhangjiakou, China, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Su Yiming was a talented film actor as a child but his silver-medal exploits in snowboarding on Monday made him an instant box-office hit at his home Beijing Winter Olympics.

The 17-year-old tyro took the slopestyle competition by storm, pushing eventual winner Max Parrot of Canada all the way before falling just short of gold.

Su has competed in just six World Cup events but already he has become the first men's snowboarding Olympic medallist in China's history.

"This moment was amazing for me because since I was young I had a dream to compete in my home town, in my own country, at the Olympic Games," said Su.

