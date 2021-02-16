UrduPoint.com
Teenage Star Greenwood Commits To Manchester United With New Deal

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Mason Greenwood committed himself to Manchester United till 2025 on Tuesday with the club's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saying it is his responsibility to ensure the winger "reaches his phenomenal potential".

The 19-year-old's new and improved deal which includes a one-year extension option comes after a series of impressive performances since he broke into the first team.

Greenwood has been with the club since the age of seven and gone on to make 82 first-team appearances and earning himself one England cap.

Solskjaer handed Greenwood his debut against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in March 2019 and has been delighted with his progress.

"Mason is a fantastic talent and yet another fine example of the type of player that our academy produces," said Solskjaer.

"He has made great progress this season, showing real maturity and adaptability to his game which has seen him develop into one of the best young players in the country.

"Whilst it is easy for people outside of the club to forget that Mason is just 19, it is our job as coaches to ensure he reaches his phenomenal potential and every step we take is to help him along that path.

" Greenwood for his part said it was thanks to the United Academy he had realised his dream of playing first team football.

"When you join the club at seven years old you just dream of playing for the first-team one day," Greenwood said.

"I've worked so hard to reach this level and the last two years have been amazing.

"I want to thank the academy for everything they have done for me and for their continued support to this day." Greenwood -- who has scored four times in 29 appearances across all competitions this term -- said he wanted to reciprocate the faith shown in him by helping United win silverware.

"There is so much that I want to achieve in the game and I know that this is the perfect environment to play my football.

"There is a lot more to come from myself and this team and I am so committed to working week in, week out to help the group achieve success.

"I want to repay the club for the support that everyone has given me over the years and show everyone just what I am capable of."

