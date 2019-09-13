UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Teenager Afif Snatches Bangladesh T20 Win Over Zimbabwe

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 11:40 PM

Teenager Afif snatches Bangladesh T20 win over Zimbabwe

Dhaka, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Youngster Afif Hossain struck 52 off 26 balls as Bangladesh survived a scare to beat Zimbabwe by three wickets in the opening match of the tri-nation Twenty20 international tournament in Dhaka on Friday.

Afif, batting at number eight, hit eight fours and a six in his maiden international fifty that guided Bangladesh to 148-7 in 17.4 overs after the hosts restricted Zimbabwe to 144-5 in the rain-hit 18-overs-per-side match.

The hosts looked down and out when they lost their first six wickets for 60 runs before 19-year-old Afif shared 82 runs for the seventh wicket with Mosaddek Hossain to turn the match around.

Neville Madziva dismissed Afif in the final over of the innings but Mohammad Saifuddin took six runs from his next two balls to complete the win, which ended Bangladesh's six-match losing streak in all formats.

Mosaddek, who provided Afif brilliant support in the record stand, was unbeaten on 30 from 24 balls.

Afif's performance overshadowed an excellent effort by Ryan Burl who hit 57 off 32 balls to help Zimbabwe recover from 63-5 to post a competitive score.

Burl also claimed a wicket with his leg-spin bowling and took a stunning catch in the field before Zimbabwe let the momentum slip.

"(I) was trying to be positive from the front. I was excited to play, having got an opportunity after so long," said man-of-the-match Afif who was playing only his second Twenty20 international and first in almost two years.

Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza hailed his side's performance in a losing cause.

"Guys at the back did well to get us a fighting total. Ryan (Burl) struck the ball nicely and had a brilliant game today," he said.

Burl hit five fours and four sixes in his maiden T20I fifty and smashed 30 runs in one over off Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan.

Taijul islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Saifuddin and Mosaddek claimed one wicket each for Bangladesh.

Zimbabwe will face Afghanistan in their next match of the tournament at the same venue on Saturday.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Bangladesh Hamilton Dhaka Same Zimbabwe Shakib Al Hasan Mustafizur Rahman Post All From

Recent Stories

Hong Kong Protesters Form Human Chains During Mid- ..

8 minutes ago

UN Chief to Meet Bahaman Prime Minister on Friday ..

9 minutes ago

Govt taking adequate measures to control dengue pr ..

10 minutes ago

Van der Poel extends Tour of Britain lead

10 minutes ago

Former Warriors ace Livingston retires

10 minutes ago

Prime Minister's address lauded

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.