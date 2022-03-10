UrduPoint.com

Teenager Egan-Riley Handed European Debut For Man City

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Manchester, United Kingdom, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Teenager Conrad Egan-Riley was handed his European debut by Pep Guardiola with Manchester City short on defensive options for Wednesday's Champions League last 16, second leg at home to Sporting Lisbon.

The English champions should have no problem reaching the quarter-finals as they hold a huge 5-0 lead from the first leg and Guardiola could afford the luxury of leaving out Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez and Rodri.

However, the City boss did not have many options at the back with Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake out injured, Joao Cancelo ill and Kyle Walker suspended.

Egan-Riley's only previous first-team appearance came against Wycombe in the League Cup earlier this season, while Ukrainian international Oleksandr Zinchenko starts at left-back.

Sporting made four changes from the first leg as the Portuguese champions aim to restore some pride in their first appearance in the Champions League knockout stage for 13 years.

Manchester City (4-3-3) Ederson; Conrad Egan-Riley, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Fernandinho (capt), Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva; Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling Coach: Pep Guardiola (ESP) Sporting Lisbon (3-4-3) Antonio Adan; Matheus Reis, Sebastian Coates (capt), Goncalo Inacio; Pedro Porro, Manuel Ugarte, Paulinho, Bruno Tabata; Pablo Sarabia, islam Slimani, Luis Neto Coach: Ruben Amorim (POR) Referee: Halil Umut Meler (TUR)

