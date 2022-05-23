UrduPoint.com

Teenager Fati Summoned By Spain For Nations League Matches

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Teenager Fati summoned by Spain for Nations League matches

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Barcelona's teen striker Ansu Fati returns to national duty with Spain for the first time in nearly two years after coach Luis Enrique named him on Monday in his squad for the upcoming round of Nations League matches.

Spain play Portugal on June 2 followed by two games against the Czech Republic and one against Switzerland.

Fati, 19, made his international debut in August 2020, becoming Spain's youngest ever goalscorer at the age of 17 when he netted against Ukraine.

He was out of action for almost a year after that with a knee injury, returning in September 2021.

He was injured again on January 20 and missed over three months of this season with a thigh injury before returning to Barcelona colours on May 1.

Enrique also recalled Fati's Barca teammate Sergio Busquets, who was rested during the last international window in March.

There are recalls too for Thiago Alcantara, although he went off injured in Liverpool's final Premier League game on Sunday, and Real Madrid's Marco Asensio.

Pedri and Mikel Oyarzabal, however, are both absent through injury.

Spain, runners-up in the Nations League last October after a 2-1 loss to France, are aiming to qualify again for the four-team finals, which will take place in June 2023.

Spain squad for Nations League matches: Golkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao/ESP), Robert Sanchez (Brighton/ENG), David Raya (Brentford/ENG) Defenders: Inigo Martínez (Athletic Bilbao/ESP), Marcos Alonso (Chelsea/ENG), Jordi Alba (Barcelona/ESP), Eric García (Barcelona/ESP), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City/ENG), Pau Torres (Villarreal/ESP), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea/ENG), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid/ESP) Midfielders: Rodrigo Hernandez (Manchester City/ENG), Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool/ENG), Koke (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona/ESP), Pablo Martin Paez Gaviria 'Gavi' (Barcelona/ESP), Carlos Soler (Valencia/ESP)Forwards: Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig/GER), Pablo Sarabia (Sporting Lisbon/POR), Alvaro Morata (Juventus/ITA), Raul de Tomas (Espanyol/ESP), Ansu Fati(Barcelona/ESP), Ferran Torres (Barcelona/ESP), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid/ESP)gr/psr/tbo/kn/bsp/pi

Related Topics

Injured Ukraine France Liverpool Ati David Barcelona Manchester Spain Portugal Czech Republic Switzerland January March May June August September October Sunday 2020 Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Premier League Coach

Recent Stories

Former Pakistani Cricketer Mushataq Ahmad delivere ..

Former Pakistani Cricketer Mushataq Ahmad delivered a motivational lecture to UV ..

12 minutes ago
 Dairy-Beef and small ruminant project team organis ..

12 minutes ago
 Imran Khan fooling nation in the name of long-marc ..

Imran Khan fooling nation in the name of long-march: Murtaza

19 minutes ago
 Ex-Thai minister wins Bangkok governor election: u ..

Ex-Thai minister wins Bangkok governor election: unofficial results

12 seconds ago
 PBS starts sensitization workshops on 7th populati ..

PBS starts sensitization workshops on 7th population census

13 seconds ago
 Russian Economy Withstands Sanctions Blow With Dig ..

Russian Economy Withstands Sanctions Blow With Dignity - Putin

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.