Teenager Gauff Stuns Veteran Venus Williams At Wimbledon

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 01:20 AM

Teenager Gauff stuns veteran Venus Williams at Wimbledon

London, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Cori Gauff, at 15 the youngest ever qualifier for the Wimbledon singles, pulled off a major shock on Monday beating five-time champion Venus Williams 6-4, 6-4 in their first round clash.

The teenage American -- who was not even born when Williams had won her first two Wimbledon singles titles -- showed not an ounce of fear on Court One and made light of the 24 years age difference.

