Teenagers Raducanu And Fernandez Face Off In Fairytale US Open Final

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 04:10 PM

Teenagers Raducanu and Fernandez face off in fairytale US Open final

New York, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :In a match featuring an exciting new generation of women's tennis, teenagers Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez face each other in an unlikely US Open final on Saturday.

British 18-year-old Raducanu, the first qualifier ever to reach a Grand Slam final, will attempt to become the first British woman to win a Grand Slam title since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977.

She has not dropped a single set on her to way to the final at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Fernandez, a 19-year-old Canadian left-hander ranked 73 in the world, has beaten defending champion Naomi Osaka, second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka and fifth seed Elina Svitolina on her passage to the final.

"It will be a tough match for sure. She's playing great tennis," Raducanu said.

"But I think I'm also playing very good tennis. I'm excited to go out there." It is the first time teenagers have met in a Grand Slam final since 17-year-old Serena Williams beat Martina Hingis, 18, at the 1999 US Open.

One will walk off with her first Grand Slam trophy on the same court where Williams, a 23-time Slam winner about to turn 40, took her first 22 years ago.

"There's no limit to my potential, to what I can do," Fernandez said.

"Every day we just got to keep working hard, we got to keep going for it. Nothing's impossible. I'm just glad right now everything's going well." If she triumphs, 150th-ranked Raducanu would become the first British woman to win the US Open since Wade in 1968.

She is the youngest Slam finalist since 17-year-old Maria Sharapova won at Wimbledon in 2004.

"I wasn't really sure how my game was going to be," Raducanu said.

"My tennis level has surprised me in the way I've managed to step up against some of the best players in the world.

"I knew I had some sort of level inside of me that was similar to these girls, but I didn't know if I was able to maintain it over a set or two. To be able to play the best players in the world and beat them, I honestly can't believe it."Fernandez said: "I believed in my game, but it also has helped me open my eyes that I can win against these top players.

"I'm just glad to have this experience and see where my tennis level is at."

