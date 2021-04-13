UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Teething Problems: Bidens' Dog Major Goes Back To School

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 02:00 AM

Teething problems: Bidens' dog Major goes back to school

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :The Bidens' rambunctious young dog Major is leaving the White House again, this time for extra schooling in how to behave more like a presidential canine.

Michael LaRosa, a spokesman for First Lady Jill Biden, said Major would "undergo some additional training to help him adjust to life in the White House." "The off-site, private training will take place in the Washington, DC area, and it is expected to last a few weeks," LaRosa said.

The transition to the White House has been tricky for the German Shepherd, a former rescue pup.

In March, he was briefly sent back to the Biden family home in Delaware after at least one biting incident.

President Joe Biden told ABC news in March that his four legged friend was merely over-protective in the crowded White House complex. The dog gets startled when "you turn a corner and there's two people you don't know," Biden said.

Although the dog already received some remedial training, that does not appear to have done the trick.

But while Major goes off to school, his elderly, fellow German Shepherd companion Champ will stay with his masters.

"Champ will be here," LaRosa said.

Related Topics

Washington White House German Young March Family

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Ramadan greetings with ..

31 minutes ago

Fencing fans&#039; attention turns to UAE as 2022 ..

1 hour ago

Protests erupt in different cities after detention ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders, peopl ..

3 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Moham ..

3 hours ago

Rulers congratulate President, VP, Abu Dhabi Crown ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.