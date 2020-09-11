UrduPoint.com
Tehran Province Blast Kills 1, Damages Buildings: Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 11:10 PM

Tehran, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :An explosion in a battery workshop near the Iranian capital Friday killed one person, injured 10 others and damaged apartment buildings and cars, Iran's state news agency IRNA reported.

The blast struck at 5:15 pm (1245 GMT) on the ground floor of a three-storey residential building in Tehran province's Nasimshahr county, local fire brigade chief Iraj Torkamani told IRNA.

A fire triggered by the explosion "was so severe that a worker immediately died and 10 residents from 25 apartments in the building were lightly injured", he said.

More than 20 cars and some other nearby buildings were also damaged, he added.

Torkamani told Tasnim news agency that the cause of the explosion was still unclear and investigations were underway.

A local crisis management chief, Mansour Darajati, told state television that a malfunctioning cutting tool may have been the cause.

The broadcaster showed walls of a building's ground floor seemingly blasted open and several cars with broken windows damaged by falling debris.

