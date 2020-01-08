Tehran says behind Iraq missile attack, warns of 'crushing responses'

(@FahadShabbir)

Tehran, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Iranian Revolutionary Guards on Wednesday responded to the assassination of commander Qassem Soleimani with a missile attack on an Iraqi airbase used by the US military, Iranian state media said.

The IRGC confirmed the Ain al-Assad base was hit "with tens of missiles" and promised "more crushing responses" in case of further US attacks, the state-run PressTV said on Twitter.