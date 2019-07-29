Teichmann stuns top seed Bertens to win Palermo title

Palermo, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Switzerland's Jil Teichmann stunned top seed Kiki Bertens 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 to clinch the Palermo WTA title on Sunday, a result which will help push the left-hander into the world top 60.

It was a first top 10 win for 22-year-old Teichmann who started 2019 ranked outside the world's top 140.

Fifth-ranked Bertens hit 43 unforced errors in the match.