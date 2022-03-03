UrduPoint.com

Telecom Italia Loses 8.65 Billion Euros In 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Telecom Italia loses 8.65 billion euros in 2021

Milan, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Italy's largest telecommunications operator, Telecom Italia (TIM), announced Wednesday a loss of 8.65 billion Euros ($9.62 billion) last year due to a sharp depreciation in assets.

The result stems from an assets depreciation of 4.1 billion euros, the group said in a statement.

Telecom Italia posted a net profit of 7.22 billion euros in 2020.

Related Topics

2020 From Billion

Recent Stories

Governor Punjab meets Archbishop of Canterbury

Governor Punjab meets Archbishop of Canterbury

11 hours ago
 Four dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

Four dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

11 hours ago
 Punjab govt to devise strategy to control genetic ..

Punjab govt to devise strategy to control genetic disorders: Dr Yasmin

11 hours ago
 Pak govt releases 30pc of funds to AJK under PSDP

Pak govt releases 30pc of funds to AJK under PSDP

11 hours ago
 ANF arrests two drug peddlers for supplying narcot ..

ANF arrests two drug peddlers for supplying narcotics to students

11 hours ago
 Three die, 24 injured in Quetta blast

Three die, 24 injured in Quetta blast

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>