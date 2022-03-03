Telecom Italia loses 8.65 billion euros in 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Milan, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Italy's largest telecommunications operator, Telecom Italia (TIM), announced Wednesday a loss of 8.65 billion Euros ($9.62 billion) last year due to a sharp depreciation in assets.

The result stems from an assets depreciation of 4.1 billion euros, the group said in a statement.

Telecom Italia posted a net profit of 7.22 billion euros in 2020.