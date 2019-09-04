UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Telegram Secretly Plans 'Gram' Cryptocurrency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 08:30 AM

Telegram secretly plans 'Gram' cryptocurrency

Moscow, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Working in secrecy for a year, the Telegram messaging service has a plan: to beat Facebook in the race to launch a cryptocurrency with its new project "Gram".

Little is known about Gram, but media reports say Russian-founded Telegram aims to create an accessible service that is easier to use than various cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin -- still confined to a relatively small market.

In a document leaked online, Telegram said it wants to create a "standard cryptocurrency used for the regular exchange of value in the daily lives of ordinary people".

According to the document, the encrypted messenger envisages a system of secure and fast payment with the aim of becoming an "alternative to visa and Mastercard for a new decentralised economy".

Facebook has announced its own plans to launch a global Currency, Libra, in 2020.

Telegram is rushing to beat the social media giant, with the New York Times reporting the first Gram units could be put in circulation within two months, citing anonymous investors.

To that end, Telegram has raised a record $1.7 billion from 200 private investors via an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) executed in two stages, according to Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings.

Such was its success that media reports said the messenger cancelled a public fundraiser, making interested parties wait for the official launch of "Gram" to be able to buy the new currency.

Related Topics

Exchange Social Media Facebook Bitcoin Ico Buy New York Cryptocurrency Visa 2020 Market National University Media From Race Billion

Recent Stories

Drone launched by Iranian-backed Houthi militia to ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Liberian FM

9 hours ago

Russia to Provide Evidence to UN Probe on Idlib At ..

9 hours ago

UAE athletes shine in finals of Abu Dhabi Showdown ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Swedish counterpart review lat ..

9 hours ago

UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation announces participation i ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.