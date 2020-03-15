UrduPoint.com
Temperature Checks For All In Close Contact With Trump

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 12:20 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :The White House said Saturday it is now checking the temperature of anyone coming into close contact with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, as a precaution amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Out of an abundance of caution, temperature checks are now being performed on any individuals who are in close contact with the President and Vice President," Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said in a statement.

Trump said Friday he would "most likely" get a coronavirus test after coming into contact with several people who have tested positive.

A White House doctor reversed that statement later, however, saying Trump "remains without symptoms" and did not need to be tested.

