UrduPoint.com

Temperature "tipping Point" Identified For Vegetation In Yangtze Headwaters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Temperature "tipping point" identified for vegetation in Yangtze headwaters

XINING, Aug. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :A temperature rise of 3 degrees Celsius or more could cause irreversible degradation of alpine meadow vegetation in the headwater regions of the Yangtze and Lancang rivers, according to new experimental data from a scientific expedition.

The Qinghai-Tibet Plateau is regarded as an indicator of global climate change against the backdrop of global warming. The impact of climate change on vegetation is a key focus of the 2022 comprehensive scientific expedition in the headwater regions of the Yangtze and Lancang rivers in northwest China's Qinghai Province, led by the Changjiang River Scientific Research Institute of the Changjiang Water Resources Commission.

An experiment conducted by Ren Feipeng and Sun Baoyang of the Changjiang River Scientific Research Institute found that a temperature rise of 3 degrees Celsius or more could cause the degradation of the alpine meadows, declines in biodiversity and worsening water and soil erosion.

In-situ observations were conducted on areas of alpine meadow, measuring any changes in temperature along with associated changes in vegetation types and coverage.

According to Ren, temperature rises of less than 3 degrees Celsius were shown to bring no significant change in the number of species and community dominant species, whereas any rise above this level was likely to result in marked changes in the alpine meadow ecosystem.

Ren said that, based on the research, 3 degrees Celsius may be the critical "tipping point" for the degradation of the alpine meadow ecosystem in the headwater regions of the Yangtze and Lancang rivers.

Over the past decade or so, the average temperature in the headwater region of Yangtze River has risen by 1.4 degrees Celsius compared with that of the previous 40 years, data shows.

Xu Ping, head of the scientific expedition team, said that the ongoing "simulated warming experiment" research will further reveal the response mechanism of the plateau alpine meadow ecosystem to climate change.

The study has also suggested the need to further strengthen the observation of climate change in the headwater regions and improve the early warning system for ecosystem degradation risks, Xu said.

Related Topics

Water China Alpine May From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd Aug ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd August 2022

5 hours ago
 Australian Piastri to replace Alonso at Alpine in ..

Australian Piastri to replace Alonso at Alpine in 2023

14 hours ago
 Yemen's warring parties renew truce for two months ..

Yemen's warring parties renew truce for two months: UN

14 hours ago
 DUHS organizes seminar in connection with World He ..

DUHS organizes seminar in connection with World Hepatitis Day

14 hours ago
 Press Release from Business Wire: JSR Corporation

Press Release from Business Wire: JSR Corporation

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.