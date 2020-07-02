Ten abducted Niger aid workers freed: governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Niamey, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Ten Niger humanitarian workers abducted by suspected jihadists as they were distributing food have been released a week after they were taken in the southwest of the country, a local governor said on Thursday.

The workers for local group APIS, a partner of the UN World Food Programme, were taken by gunmen in Tillaberi region near the borders with Burkina Faso and Mali where jihadists are active.

"They were released yesterday," said Tillaberi region governor Tidjani Ibrahim Katiella told AFP, without giving further details.

"I can not say anything, we have not seen them yet," said Kadidiatou Harouna, the manager of APIS.

Circumstances of the release of the hostages have not been confirmed.

The NGO said the workers had been abducted by suspected jihadists on motorbikes June 24 while distributing food free of charge in a hamlet of the commune of Makalondi.

It was the first kidnapping of humanitarian workers reported in the area, where attacks by jihadist groups are becoming more regular and increasingly deadly.

Tillaberi is located in the "three borders" area between Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali, which has become a hideout for Sahel jihadists, including fighters from the Islamic State in the Grand Sahara (EIGS).

Motorcycles have been banned day and night since January in an attempt to prevent the movement of jihadists.

A German humanitarian worker and an Italian priest were kidnapped there in 2018.

Gunmen have stolen several vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in the region.

One of the MSF vehicles was used in May 2019 in a failed attack on a high-security prison near the Niger capital Niamey where jihadists were being held.

The entire Sahel region, but especially Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, is seeing ever more brazen attacks by Islamist groups despite the strengthening of national armies and the deployment of 5,100 French anti-terrorism troops.

Jihadist attacks claimed some 4,000 lives in the three poor, mainly desert countries last year, according to the United Nations.