Ten Children Dead In Cambodia After Boat Sinks

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Ten children dead in Cambodia after boat sinks

Phnom Penh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :At least 10 children were killed and one more was missing in Cambodia after a boat that was ferrying them home from an English class sank in the Mekong river, police said Friday.

The small boat was overloaded and sank about 50 metres (160 feet) from its destination in southeastern Kandal province after it began taking on water late Thursday, local police chief Am Thou told AFP.

"It's a sad accident," Am Thou said.

The victims were aged between 12 and 15, while two adult boat operators and two students were rescued, he added.

In a Facebook post, Prime Minister Hun Sen expressed his condolences and urged people to be cautious during heavy floods that have raised the level of the Mekong.

