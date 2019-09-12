Ten dead at Mozambique president rally ahead of elections

Maputo, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :At least ten people were killed in Mozambique during a stampede at a campaign rally of President Filipe Nyusi, the ruling party said, just over a month ahead of general elections.

The small stadium in the northern city of Nampula where the rally was being held on Wednesday was overcrowded and a crush occured as people rushed for the exits at the end, according to witnesses.

"Unfortunately 10 of our party's militants died," the ruling Frelimo party said in a statement, adding that 85 people were injured.

The scene was "total chaos", rally attendee Benjamin Nhumaio told AFP.