Ten Dead At Mozambique President Rally Ahead Of Elections
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 08:20 AM
Maputo, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :At least ten people were killed in Mozambique during a stampede at a campaign rally of President Filipe Nyusi, the ruling party said, just over a month ahead of general elections.
The small stadium in the northern city of Nampula where the rally was being held on Wednesday was overcrowded and a crush occured as people rushed for the exits at the end, according to witnesses.
"Unfortunately 10 of our party's militants died," the ruling Frelimo party said in a statement, adding that 85 people were injured.
The scene was "total chaos", rally attendee Benjamin Nhumaio told AFP.