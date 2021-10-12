UrduPoint.com

Ten EU States Back France In UK Fishing Row

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 02:10 AM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :France and 10 other EU members called on Monday for a common front against Britain over its handling of a row with Paris over post-Brexit fishing licences in its waters.

Countries including Germany, Spain and Italy joined the French in condemning the British response as "incomplete and inappropriate".

Their statement came after a meeting of EU agriculture and fisheries ministers in Luxembourg -- and a week after France called for more pressure to be applied to Britain in the dispute.

Britain has refused to grant all the fishing licences sought by French boats as part of a post-Brexit access deal, leaving Paris furious and fishermen worried for their livelihoods.

French Fisheries Minister Annick Girardin welcomed Monday's statement and said the French and European response to Britain's position would be made public in the second half of October and could include retaliatory measures.

