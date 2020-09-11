UrduPoint.com
Ten EU States To Take In 400 Minors From Moria: Germany

Berlin, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Ten European Union member states have agreed to take in a total of 400 unaccompanied minors left homeless after a fire laid waste to the biggest migrant camp in Greece, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said Friday.

Germany and France will take in the bulk of the minors, each offering refuge to 100 to 150, Seehofer told a joint press conference with EU Commission's Vice-President Margaritis Schinas, who stressed that the disaster added urgency for the bloc to reform migration policy.

