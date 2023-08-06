Open Menu

Ten Injured, Buildings Collapse As 5.4 Quake Hits East China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Ten injured, buildings collapse as 5.4 quake hits east China

Beijing, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :A shallow 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck eastern China in the early hours of Sunday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, with state media reporting at least 10 people injured and dozens of buildings collapsed.

Videos on social media showed shaking light fixtures, trembling ground and people evacuating their buildings, with one clip showing people walking past bricks scattered on the ground.

The quake, which struck at 2:33 am (1833 GMT Saturday), hit 26 kilometres (16 miles) south of the city of Dezhou in Shandong province, at a depth of 10 kilometres, USGS said.

"The tremor was so strong... during the earthquake my head was shaking on the pillow, I thought I was having a nightmare," one person posted on social media platform Weibo from Shandong's neighbouring Hebei province.

USGS's PAGER system, which provides preliminary assessments on the impact of earthquakes, issued a red alert -- estimating extensive damage and some casualties were probable based on previous quake data.

Citing Shandong authorities, state broadcaster CCTV said there were at least "10 injured" and 74 houses or buildings had "collapsed" from the earthquake, which was followed by 52 aftershocks.

China's Ministry of Emergency Management launched a level four emergency response and dispatched a team to Shandong province to lead the rescue work, according to state news agency Xinhua.

The quake was felt as far away as the cities of Beijing and Tianjin, as well as in Shanghai, about 800 kilometres from the epicentre "I can't say anything except that it's scary," another Weibo user said.

Earthquakes are not uncommon in China but it is rare for them to hit the eastern part of the country where most of the population and big cities are located.

An official from the Shandong Seismological Bureau said the possibility of a larger earthquake is "very small", according to local media.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake China Social Media Alert Dezhou Tianjin Beijing Shanghai Lead Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2023

37 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

2 hours ago
 Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for ..

Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for minorities

10 hours ago
 Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in M ..

Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in Moldova - Rail Authority

10 hours ago
 Judge Gives Trump Until Monday to Respond to Motio ..

Judge Gives Trump Until Monday to Respond to Motion to Limit Social Media Use

10 hours ago
 PTI's Chief proved as certified thief: Faisal Kari ..

PTI's Chief proved as certified thief: Faisal Karim Kundi

10 hours ago
Russia says seized settlement in northeast Ukraine ..

Russia says seized settlement in northeast Ukraine

11 hours ago
 Man Utd sign Hojlund in 'dream' move for Denmark s ..

Man Utd sign Hojlund in 'dream' move for Denmark striker

11 hours ago
 Whyte protests innocence after 'adverse' doping te ..

Whyte protests innocence after 'adverse' doping test stops Joshua bout

11 hours ago
 Ethiopia announces arrests in tense Amhara region

Ethiopia announces arrests in tense Amhara region

11 hours ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

11 hours ago
 Pakistan's embassies across globe observe Youm-e-I ..

Pakistan's embassies across globe observe Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous