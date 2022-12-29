UrduPoint.com

Ten Killed, 30 Injured In Cambodia Hotel-casino Fire: Police

Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Ten killed, 30 injured in Cambodia hotel-casino fire: police

Phnom Penh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :As many as 10 people have died in a fire at a Cambodian hotel-casino on the border of Thailand, police said Thursday.

The blaze at the Grand Diamond City casino-hotel in Poipet broke out late Wednesday night at around 11:30 pm local (1630 GMT), Cambodian police said.

A provisional police report seen by AFP said "about 10 people died and 30 people injured", adding that around 400 individuals were believed to be working at the casino.

Video footage shared online showed the massive complex ablaze, with some clips appearing to show people jumping from the burning building.

Local media reported that foreign nationals were inside the casino at the time of the fire.

A Thai foreign ministry source said they were coordinating closely with local authorities, with the injured transferred to hospitals in Thailand's Sa Kaeo province.

"The authorities have been trying to control the fire including by sending in firetrucks from the Thai side," they said.

A volunteer with Thai rescue group the Ruamkatanyu Foundation said the blaze started on the first floor but spread quickly along the carpets, leaping up through the multi-story building.

The Grand Diamond City is one of a number of casino hotels clustered along the Thai-Cambodian border.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Thailand Died Border Media From

Recent Stories

Construction industry contributed $186.8 bn to Ara ..

Construction industry contributed $186.8 bn to Arab GDPs in 2021

7 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi bourse closes higher driven by banking s ..

Abu Dhabi bourse closes higher driven by banking sector

8 hours ago
 5.7 magnitude earthquake in Kyrgyzstan

5.7 magnitude earthquake in Kyrgyzstan

8 hours ago
 Russia, Cuba Committed to Implement Agreements Rea ..

Russia, Cuba Committed to Implement Agreements Reached on November 19-22 - Kreml ..

9 hours ago
 Exxon's German, Dutch Affiliates Sue EU Over New W ..

Exxon's German, Dutch Affiliates Sue EU Over New Windfall Tax on Oil Firms - Sta ..

9 hours ago
 Russian, Cuban Presidents Discuss Joint Energy, In ..

Russian, Cuban Presidents Discuss Joint Energy, Industry Projects - Kremlin

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.