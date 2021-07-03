UrduPoint.com
Ten Killed In Al-Shabaab Attack On Mogadishu Tea Shop

Faizan Hashmi 14 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 04:40 PM

Mogadishu, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :A suicide bombing attack by the Al-Shabaab group on a crowded tea shop in Somalia's capital Mogadishu killed 10 people and wounded dozens, the government said Saturday.

The death toll from the attack, which targeted a tea shop near heavily guarded government institutions on Friday evening, was significantly higher than the four previously reported.

"On the evening of July 2, a suicide bomber wearing a vest detonated the device near the Juba Hotel, killing at least 10 people with dozens injured," the ministry of information, culture and tourism said in a statement.

"The attack occurred during a busy hour where the victims were enjoying a local tea shop," it added, saying the "malicious" attack was by Al-Shabaab.

The Al-Qaeda-linked group swiftly claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement saying "15 elements from the governmental intelligence, police, and militia were killed and 22 others were wounded."

