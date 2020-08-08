UrduPoint.com
Ten Killed In Czech Apartment Block Fire: Police

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 10:50 PM

Ten killed in Czech apartment block fire: police

Prague, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Ten people were killed when a fire broke out Saturday afternoon in an apartment block in the eastern Czech Republic near the Polish border, police said.

"The blaze began on the 11th floor of a concrete block of flats in the city of Bohumin.

Ten people have died," the police said in a tweet.

Local media said people jumped out of windows of the 13-storey building in the city, some 300 kilometres (190 miles) east of the capital Prague.

"An intensive investigation into the circumstances and causes of this tragic event is under way," police said.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

