UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ten Killed In Mogadishu Blast: Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 02:00 AM

Ten killed in Mogadishu blast: police

Mogadishu, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Ten people were killed Friday night when a rickshaw loaded with explosives was detonated by Al-Shabaab militants at a popular restaurant in Mogadishu, according to police.

The three-wheeler rickshaw, fitted to carry a load on the back, had been packed with explosives when it hit the restaurant near the capital's port, Somalia's police spokesman Sadik Dudishe told journalists.

"The terrorists carried out a cruel attack targeting a restaurant frequented by civilians. Ten people died and 30 others were wounded in the blast." A security official and medical source indicated the toll could be higher.

"The blast was very heavy and caused massive destruction and civilian casualties, the operation is still going on to establish the exact number of casualties but initial information security officials obtained indicates more than 10 people died", said security officer Mohamed Osman.

The medical official said 20 people were confirmed dead and 30 others wounded.

"Our teams on the ground confirmed the death of 20 people and 30 others were wounded", said the director of Mogadishu's Aamin ambulance service, Abdikadir Abdirahman.

The attack was claimed by the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab group.

Mogadishu is regularly targeted with attacks by Al-Shabaab who have been waging a long and violent insurgency seeking to unseat the internationally backed government in Mogadishu.

They were driven out of Mogadishu in 2011, but still control swathes of territory from where they plan and launch frequent, deadly strikes against government and civilian targets.

Related Topics

Somalia Dead Attack Militants Police Died Mogadishu From Government

Recent Stories

Ground breaking of Balakot Hydro Power Plant next ..

2 hours ago

Hopes for UNSC action against Myanmar military cou ..

2 hours ago

Two held for kite-flying in Sialkot

2 hours ago

Biden, EC Chief Agree to Freeze Tariffs Over Aircr ..

2 hours ago

Tech glitch halts Hungary mass vaccination drive

2 hours ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.