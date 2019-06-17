UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ten Killed In Paraguay Prison Riot: Interior Ministry

Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 08:40 AM

Ten killed in Paraguay prison riot: interior ministry

Asuncion, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :A riot at a prison in Paraguay left 10 inmates dead and 10 wounded, the interior ministry said Sunday.

Interior minister Juan Villamayor said that there was a "confrontation" between "two feared criminal organizations" at the prison in San Pedro de Ycuamandiyu, some 400 kilometers (248 miles) northeast of the capital.

"All of the dead belong to the narco groups," Villamayor said.

One of the organizations involved is originally from the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, while the other is made up of drug traffickers from both countries, according to authorities.

The riot began at noon (1600 GMT) and lasted for about three hours, at a time when there were few guards.

Five of those killed on Sunday were decapitated and three were burned, Villamayor said.

The unrest is the latest in a series of deadly prison riots to hit Latin American countries, including one in Brazil that killed 40 people last month.

Related Topics

Dead Riots Interior Ministry San Pedro Sao Paulo Brazil Paraguay Criminals Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Italian Embassy&#039;s ..

9 hours ago

ERC organises 14th group wedding in Yemen

9 hours ago

Emirati Jiu-Jitsu champs bag 48 medals in Abu Dhab ..

9 hours ago

Emirates Mars Mission Science Week to shed light o ..

10 hours ago

DPC and Facebook to hold region’s first Facebook ..

10 hours ago

El-Sisi re-affirms Egypt&#039;s support for UAE ag ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.