Open Menu

Ten-man Liverpool Beat Bournemouth, Brighton Go Top Of Premier League

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Ten-man Liverpool beat Bournemouth, Brighton go top of Premier League

Liverpool, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Liverpool shrugged off a red card for Alexis Mac Allister on his Anfield debut to beat Bournemouth 3-1 on Saturday as Brighton thrashed Wolves 4-1 to go top of the Premier League.

Bournemouth had lost 9-0 on their visit to Anfield a year ago but could not have wished for a better start.

The Cherries had the ball in the net within seconds but Jaidon Anthony's tap-in was ruled out for offside.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's move into a midfield role resulted in a strong finish to a disappointing season for Liverpool last term, but he was guilty of giving the ball away for Antoine Semenyo's opener after only three minutes.

Liverpool needed some inspiration to kickstart their season after a 1-1 draw at Chelsea last weekend.

Luis Diaz provided it as he flicked up Diogo Jota's cross and then acrobatically fired an overhead kick into the bottom corner.

Jurgen Klopp's men led nine minutes before half-time, but Mohamed Salah needed a second opportunity to tap in the rebound after Neto had saved his penalty.

The Egyptian has now failed to score three of his last five penalties, including one when Bournemouth won the last meeting between the sides in March.

However, Salah's strike was enough to edge him ahead of Steven Gerrard as Liverpool's fifth highest scorer of all time on 187.

The momentum could have swung back Bournemouth's way when Mac Allister was harshly shown a straight red card for leading with his studs on Ryan Christie, despite minimal contact with the Scotland international.

But the 10 men added to their lead within four minutes when Jota pounced after Neto could only palm Dominik Szoboszlai's effort into his path.

Japan captain Wataru Endo was then introduced after Liverpool finally landed a defensive midfielder on Friday after losing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to Chelsea.

- Seagulls soar - Brighton banked a British record transfer fee that could rise to �115 million for Caicedo on Monday.

But the Seagulls continue to soar under Roberto De Zerbi despite seeing their best players picked off by the Premier League's elite.

Kaoru Mitoma may be the next big-money departure and the Japanese international opened the scoring in stunning style at Molineux as he slalomed past four Wolves defenders before producing a classy finish.

Wolves had thoroughly outplayed Manchester United despite losing 1-0 at Old Trafford on Monday.

But they had no answer to Brighton's speed of passing and movement as the visitors scored three times in the first 10 minutes of the second half.

Mitoma teed up Pervis Estupinan to smash home for 2-0 before Solly March scored twice from Julio Enciso assists.

Wolves pulled a goal back through Hwang Hee-chan, but a chastening afternoon for Gary O'Neil's men wiped away the optimism surrounding their performance at United.

Brentford are also making light of the absence of the suspended Ivan Toney as they won 3-0 at Fulham.

Yoane Wissa pounced on an error from Issa Diop to open the scoring just before half-time.

Bryan Mbeumo doubled the Bees' lead from the penalty spot after Fulham captain Tim Ream was sent off for a second yellow card.

Mbeumo then rounded off the scoring in stoppage time to lift Brentford up to second.

Tottenham aim to get the Ange Postecoglou reign up and running later when they host Manchester United in their first home game since the departure of Harry Kane.

Champions Manchester City are in action at 1900GMT when they host a Newcastle side that began the day on top after a 5-1 thrashing of Aston Villa on the opening weekend of the season.

Related Topics

Visit Newcastle Liverpool Bournemouth Brighton Lead Gary Old Trafford Manchester United March May All From Best Top Chelsea Manchester City Premier League Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

2 hours ago
 Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Al ..

Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Almería in LaLiga

9 hours ago
 Sassui Palijo demands for holding General electio ..

Sassui Palijo demands for holding General elections on time

11 hours ago
 Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspec ..

Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspector General (IG) Police Punjab ..

12 hours ago
 Two active terrorists killed in Khyber district op ..

Two active terrorists killed in Khyber district operation: ISPR

12 hours ago
NIH confirms report of monkeypox case

NIH confirms report of monkeypox case

12 hours ago
 Police claim to have recovered 9 kg hashish from a ..

Police claim to have recovered 9 kg hashish from arrested suspects

12 hours ago
 Father, son die in road accident

Father, son die in road accident

12 hours ago
 Three drug peddlers held with Hashish

Three drug peddlers held with Hashish

12 hours ago
 "Ak Shaam Hyderabad Police ke naam" event held

"Ak Shaam Hyderabad Police ke naam" event held

12 hours ago
 Caretaker communications minister inspects Hazara ..

Caretaker communications minister inspects Hazara Motorway, M.1, orders maintena ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous