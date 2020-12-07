UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ten-man Roma Held By Sassuolo In Goalless Draw

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 02:00 AM

Ten-man Roma held by Sassuolo in goalless draw

Rome, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Roma and Sassuolo played out an entertaining goalless draw in Serie A on Sunday which saw both teams have goals ruled out by VAR and Roma play the whole second half with 10 men.

High-flying Sassuolo are fourth in the Italian top flight following the stalemate at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, with Roma a point behind the away side after missing chances to win despite having to play for 50 minutes with a man less.

Pedro was sent off for a second bookable offence five minutes before the break, and his coach Paulo Fonseca followed him to the stands at the end of the fist half after Henrikh Mkhitaryan's goal was ruled out for a foul in the build-up by Edin Dzeko following a VAR check.

The home side dominated after the break despite being outnumbered and were unlucky to not take the lead when Leonardo Spinazzola's cross was guided onto the post by Sassuolo defender Gian Marco Ferrari, under pressure from Dzeko.

Sassuolo thought they had snatched the points with 15 minutes left when Lukas Haraslin whipped a beautiful long-range shot past Antonio Mirante, only for the goal to be ruled out for the tightest of offsides by VAR.

Parma's match with newly-promoted Benevento also finished goalless while mid-table side Hella Verona drew 1-1 with Cagliari.

Napoli are a point behind Roma in sixth and will have the chance to leapfrog both sides into the top four when they face bottom side Crotone later on Sunday.

AC Milan meanwhile can increase their two-point lead at the top of the table with a win at Sampdoria in one of two late matches on Sunday.

Related Topics

Roma Crotone Cagliari Benevento Verona Milan Rome Man Lead Sunday Post From Ferrari Top Coach

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 66.23 million, d ..

46 minutes ago

UAE Embassy in Italy distributes winter aid to vul ..

3 hours ago

Changes in Commercial Companies Law will enhance e ..

4 hours ago

Seventh Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societ ..

4 hours ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses introduc ..

6 hours ago

President of South Korea awards Noura Al Kaabi the ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.