Ten-member Kashmiri delegation to attend 52nd UNHRC Session in Geneva

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) : Mar 06 (APP) ::A ten-member high-level Kashmiri delegation, hailing from both sides of Line of Control (LoC), on Monday left for Geneva to attend the 52nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Led by veteran Kashmiri leader, Chairman of the Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) Altaf Hussain Wani, the Kashmiri delegation, besides attending the UNHRC session, is scheduled to attend a host of important meetings with the UNHRC high commissioner, special rapporteurs, diplomats and representatives of international NGOs.

However, the main objective of the visit is to bring to focus the ongoing human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir, in particular the rising incidents of extrajudicial killings, mass destruction of properties, clampdown on dissent, attacks on people's right to education and religious rights and the plight of Kashmiri prisoners.

The delegation would also apprise the world audience of the Indian government's nefarious designs aimed at changing the demographics of the region and its anti-Kashmir policies intended to minimize the majority community's role in the decision-making process and reduce their political representation in the legislature by granting voting rights to non-Kashmiris.

The visiting delegates would also raise the ongoing human rights situation, land grab, and demolition of properties in the occupied valley.