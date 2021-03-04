Ten people killed in South Sudan plane crash

Juba, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :South Sudan's President Salva Kiir ordered an airline be suspended Wednesday after one of its planes crashed in the country's east, killing all ten people aboard, including the two pilots.

The aircraft belonging to South Sudan Supreme Airline crashed in Jonglei state on Tuesday shortly after taking off from Pieri on a return flight to Juba.

The Director of Juba International Airport said all ten people aboard had perished and investigators had recovered the black box flight recorder and were examining the cause of the accident.

Kiir offered his condolences to the families of the victims and ordered the country's transport ministry to suspend South Sudan Supreme Airline "to ascertain airworthiness" of its remaining fleet.

"It is also a necessary step to restoring public confidence in air travel in the country," the president said in a statement.

Ayii Duang Ayii, director of South Supreme Airlines, told AFP Wednesday that "the plane left to Pieri well, landed well, and when it was taking off back to Juba that was when it crashed".