UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ten Sri Lankans Opt Out Of Pakistan Tour Over Security Fears

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 10:20 PM

Ten Sri Lankans opt out of Pakistan tour over security fears

Colombo, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :Ten Sri Lankan players, including T20 skipper Lasith Malinga and former captains Angelo Mathews and Thisara Perera, pulled out of the upcoming tour of Pakistan citing security concerns, officials said Monday.

The Sri Lanka cricket board said players in a preliminary squad were briefed on security arrangements for the six-match limited over series starting September 27 and the 10 players "chose to stay away".

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 Sri Lanka September

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives ADAC delegation

7 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Saudi Energy Minister

22 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Malaysia&#039;s Ministe ..

37 minutes ago

UAE, Jordan discuss military, defence cooperation

52 minutes ago

FEWA to launch gas-fired power plant: Suhail Al Ma ..

52 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mauritanian FM

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.