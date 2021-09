Brussels, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Ten men accused of involvement in the March 2016 bomb attacks in Brussels that killed 32 people will face trial, Federal prosecutors said Friday.

Six of the suspects, including 32-year-old French-Moroccan Salah Abdeslam, are currently on trial in France over the November 2015 Paris attacks.