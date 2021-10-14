Ten villagers killed in attack in western Niger

Niamey, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Suspected jihadists killed 10 villagers in an attack earlier this week in western Niger's Tillaberi region, local officials said on Wednesday.

The attack on Monday occurred in a village in the so-called "Tri-Border" region where Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso meet. "The attackers arrived on motorbikes during evening prayers and the victims were in the mosque when they were killed," an official in Banibangou city told AFP.