Tencent, Nintendo to launch Switch console in China

Shanghai, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Chinese internet giant Tencent and Japan's Nintendo on Wednesday announced plans to launch the Japanese video game company's popular Switch console in the Chinese market beginning on December 10.

Expectations for the launch of the console in the world's largest games market has helped to push up Nintendo's share price this year.