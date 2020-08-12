UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tencent Profits Up As Gamers Stay Home But WeChat Ban Looms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 05:21 PM

Tencent profits up as gamers stay home but WeChat ban looms

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Chinese tech firm Tencent, the parent company of social media giant WeChat, said Wednesday its revenue jumped 28 percent in the first half of this year as the coronavirus pandemic kept people glued to their screens.

But the better-than-expected results were clouded by upcoming restrictions on WeChat ordered in the United States by President Donald Trump at a time of spiralling tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Trump has announced a ban from mid-September on WeChat and TikTok, which is owned by a separate Chinese company.

The mobile apps "threaten the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States", he said last week.

But for now Tencent -- one of the world's largest gaming companies -- is enjoying a boost from the pandemic, with billions of people forced to stay indoors for weeks on end under lockdowns.

"During this challenging time, we utilised our platforms and technologies to help users adapt to the new normal via online tools, to support enterprises in conducting digital upgrades, and to broadly contribute to economic recovery," it said in a statement.

First-half revenue was 222.9 billion Yuan ($32 billion) and net profit rose 21 percent on-year to 62 billion yuan.

"In China, user time spent on our smartphone games increased year-on-year but decreased quarter-on-quarter due to seasonality and back-to-office behavior," the company said, reflecting the country's move out of lockdown as coronavirus cases have dwindled.

Related Topics

World Mobile China Washington Social Media Company Trump Beijing United States From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bayern Munich academy employee investigated over r ..

10 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday

10 minutes ago

PAF to launch national song 'Mera Junoon' on Indep ..

10 minutes ago

Montenegrin Opposition Criticizes Belarus for 'Per ..

10 minutes ago

Moldovan Gov't Seeks Extra Funds to Help Farmers A ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 12 Aug 2 ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.