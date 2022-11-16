Tencent Q3 revenue down 2% on-year: statement

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Revenue for Chinese tech giant Tencent fell 2 percent year on year in the third quarter, the company said Wednesday, as Beijing's regulatory crackdown on video games and the tech sector hit earnings.

The Hong Kong-listed company, which is the world's top video game maker and the owner of popular super-app WeChat, posted revenues of 140 billion Yuan ($19 billion) in the third quarter, according to a stock exchange filing.

It is Tencent's second quarterly decline in revenue in a row, as the company grapples with tightened regulations.

The company said domestic video games in particular saw a 7 percent decrease in the three months ending September 30, "as transitional industry challenges resulted in lower paying user counts".

Profit attributable to equity holders was up 1 percent in the third quarter, with the company saying on Wednesday it had implemented "business rationalisation and cost efficiency initiatives".