UrduPoint.com

Tencent Q3 Revenue Down 2% On-year: Statement

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Tencent Q3 revenue down 2% on-year: statement

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Revenue for Chinese tech giant Tencent fell 2 percent year on year in the third quarter, the company said Wednesday, as Beijing's regulatory crackdown on video games and the tech sector hit earnings.

The Hong Kong-listed company, which is the world's top video game maker and the owner of popular super-app WeChat, posted revenues of 140 billion Yuan ($19 billion) in the third quarter, according to a stock exchange filing.

It is Tencent's second quarterly decline in revenue in a row, as the company grapples with tightened regulations.

The company said domestic video games in particular saw a 7 percent decrease in the three months ending September 30, "as transitional industry challenges resulted in lower paying user counts".

Profit attributable to equity holders was up 1 percent in the third quarter, with the company saying on Wednesday it had implemented "business rationalisation and cost efficiency initiatives".

Related Topics

World Video Games Stock Exchange Business China Company Beijing September Industry Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee

Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee

1 hour ago
 Int'l Day for Tolerance being observed today

Int'l Day for Tolerance being observed today

1 hour ago
 Journalist Arshad Sharif's killing: Mother says sh ..

Journalist Arshad Sharif's killing: Mother says she doesn't have faith in govt

3 hours ago
 Defense Minister says army chief's appointment to ..

Defense Minister says army chief's appointment to start on Friday

4 hours ago
 Lakki Marwat: Six police officials martyred in ter ..

Lakki Marwat: Six police officials martyred in terrorists' attack

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.