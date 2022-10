Barcelona's Gavi wins Kopa Trophy for best youngster at Ballon d'Or gala

Ntamack named in France's Autumn squad despite ankle injury

Ethiopia vows to seize airports, other sites in Tigray

Finland to Build 2-Mile Sample Section of Fence at Russian Border - Border Guard

Netherlands to Hold Ukraine Reconstruction Conference on Wednesday - Foreign Min ..

Pentagon Considering Paying for Starlink Communications in Ukraine - Reports