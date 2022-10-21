Tennis: Antwerp ATP results

Antwerp, Belgium, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Antwerp on Thursday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 2nd rd Dominic Thiem (AUT) bt Francisco Cerundolo (ARG x6) 6-1, 1-6, 7-5 Sebastian Korda (USA) bt Karen Khachanov (x4) 7-5, 7-6 (11/9)David Goffin (BEL) bt Diego Schwartzman (ARG x3) 7-6 (7/3), 6-2Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x2) bt Manuel Guinard (FRA) 6-3, 6-3