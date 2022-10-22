Tennis: Antwerp ATP results

Antwerp, Belgium, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Antwerp on Friday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Quarter-finals Sebastian Korda (USA) bt Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN x8) 6-0, 6-2 Dominic Thiem (AUT) bt Hubert Hurkacz (POL x1) 3-6, 7-6 (11/9), 7-6 (7/4) Richard Gasquet (FRA) bt David Goffin (BEL) 6-2, 7-7 (8/6) Playing laterFelix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x2) v Dan Evans (GBR x5)