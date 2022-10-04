Tennis: Astana ATP results

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Astana, Kazakhstan, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Astana on Tuesday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 1st rd David Goffin (BEL) bt Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x1) 7-5, 6-3 Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x3) bt Mikhail Kukushkin (KAZ) 6-3, 6-4 Luca Nardi (ITA) bt Alexander Shevchenko 7-6 (7/4), 6-2Karen Khachanov bt Maxime Cressy (USA) 6-4, 7-6 (7/3)Pavel Kotov bt Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) 6-4, 6-4