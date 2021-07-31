UrduPoint.com

Tennis: Atlanta ATP Results

Sumaira FH 16 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 02:10 AM

Tennis: Atlanta ATP results

Atlanta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :results from the ATP Atlanta Open on Friday (x denotes seed): Quarter-finalsBrandon Nakashima (USA) bt Jordan Thompson (AUS) 7-6 (7/5), 7-5

More Stories From Miscellaneous

