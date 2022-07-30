UrduPoint.com

Tennis: ATP Atlanta Results

Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Tennis: ATP Atlanta results

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :results on Friday in the ATP tennis tournament in Atlanta, Georgia (x-denotes seeded player): Quarter-finalsIlya Ivashka (BLR) bt Tommy Paul (USA x5) 6-2, 3-6, 6-1Alex De Minaur (AUS x3) bt Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 4-6, 6-3, 6-0

Related Topics

USA Tennis Atlanta Georgia

Recent Stories

Golf: Hero Open scores

Golf: Hero Open scores

8 hours ago
 Swiatek upset by Garcia in Warsaw quarter-finals

Swiatek upset by Garcia in Warsaw quarter-finals

8 hours ago
 Kashmiri body urges UN to pressure India to end JK ..

Kashmiri body urges UN to pressure India to end JKLF chief Yasin Malik's incarce ..

8 hours ago
 US, Russia top diplomats hold 'frank' first talks ..

US, Russia top diplomats hold 'frank' first talks since war

8 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Atlanta results - collated

Tennis: ATP Atlanta results - collated

9 hours ago
 Kashmiri body urges UN to pressure India to end JK ..

Kashmiri body urges UN to pressure India to end JKLF chief Yasin Malik's incarce ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.