Tennis: ATP Atlanta Results
Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2022 | 09:00 AM
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :results on Friday in the ATP tennis tournament in Atlanta, Georgia (x-denotes seeded player): Quarter-finalsIlya Ivashka (BLR) bt Tommy Paul (USA x5) 6-2, 3-6, 6-1Alex De Minaur (AUS x3) bt Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 4-6, 6-3, 6-0
